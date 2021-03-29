NEW FOR 2021! Convergence Conference

The last 12 months have seen the role and expectations of those in the Security and AV industries dramatically transformed. The swift move online and universal acceptance of the new ‘remote’ normal has accelerated the convergence of not only products but also wider trends within both industries.

As these two industries draw increasingly closer, it’s revealing common challenges and opportunities on both sides of this technology nexus.

That’s why we’ve introduced the Convergence Conference in 2021, to help AV, Security and ICT professionals navigate emerging opportunities, ethical considerations and hear from leading futurists so that you can be at the forefront of the evolution of your industry.

Convergence Conference Presenting Partner: Crestron