21-23 Jul 2021
ICC SYDNEY, DARLING HARBOUR

NEW FOR 2021! Convergence Conference

We're introducing a new conference in 2021 to help AV and Security professionals navigate and stay at the forefront of the next evolution of our changing industries.

23 July 2021
ICC Sydney
10:00am - 4:00pm
From $265 + GST

The last 12 months have seen the role and expectations of those in the Security and AV industries dramatically transformed. The swift move online and universal acceptance of the new ‘remote’ normal has accelerated the convergence of not only products but also wider trends within both industries.

As these two industries draw increasingly closer, it’s revealing common challenges and opportunities on both sides of this technology nexus.

That’s why we’ve introduced the Convergence Conference in 2021, to help AV, Security and ICT professionals navigate emerging opportunities, ethical considerations and hear from leading futurists so that you can be at the forefront of the evolution of your industry.

Convergence Conference Presenting Partner: Crestron

Keynote Speakers

Dr Catherine Ball

Australian National...

Associate Professor

Read More
Dr Catherine Ball
Dr Catriona Wallace

Ethical AI Advisory...

CEO and Founder

Read More
Dr Catriona Wallace

Convergence Program

Friday 23 July 2021

Tim Stackpool

Convergence MC

The current climate has exacerbated our need for knowledge of emerging technologies, none more than AI. Dr Wallace presents the state of the market for AI, IoT, cybersecurity and 5G and shares how organisations should think about Digital Transformation of their current operations and people. What are the risks and unintended consequences operating in this new world? Does the technology sector have our best interest at heart? Dr Wallace discusses the role of big tech, the good and the bad, and how the 'Ethical Leader' must emerge.

Dr Catriona Wallace

Ethical AI Advisory & Flamingo AI

Moderated by keynote speaker Dr Catriona Wallace, hear from our panel about their experiences of the last 12 months – pivoting, innovating and generally moving at warp speed. An insightful panel that sheds light on the unintended consequences of decisions made under the cloud of a global pandemic.

Digital transformation cannot succeed without integrated corporate strategy. This session will discuss how workplaces need to plan for their future not simply by integrating the last technology into their businesses but by taking a more human-centric approach to workplace transformation.

The last 12 months has seen the world rocketing towards ‘anywhere operations’ – at first out of necessity and now by design. This is where cybersecurity mesh will play a crucial role in ensuring the protection of assets outside the traditional security perimeter. Join our panel as they discuss why you should be thinking beyond the box when thinking cybersecurity.

Stephen Kho

Avast

It is clear to see the rate of technological change is accelerating quickly, the key to dealing with the rapid changes is leading it. This requires awareness of disruptive technology and talent that can implement and make to most of it. With new technologies leading the charge over the next few years including mobile Internet, AI, VR & AR, Cloud, IoT, BlockChain, this session will explore the substantial benefits for many companies and also examine the challenges business may face in implementing them.

Take the future-forward view of where to focus once the dust of COVID-19 pandemic has settled in particular as it relates to future-proofing technology, changing face and expectations of employees, diversity and connectivity in the new workplace

Dr Catherine Ball

Australian National University

Join a panel of thought leaders from the security and AV industries to hear their take on the 5 trends and focus areas for the next decade.

Convergence Pass

$265 + GST $290 + GST

Access to full day of Convergence Conference on Fri 23 July. Early Bird ends 20 June.

Buy Tickets
2 Day + Convergence Pass

$500 + GST $550 + GST

Access all Integrate & AVIXA Education + Convergence Conference across 21- 23 July. Early bird ends 20 June.

Buy Tickets

Partnership opportunities

Headline Sponsor

With premium brand exposure across our most valuable promotional channels at all stages of the marketing cycle and during the event, headline sponsorship not only increases your brand awareness but positions your brand directly alongside keynote speakers and program thought leaders.

Presenting Partners

Benefit from exposure to our combined AV and Secuirty audience through branding across our event marketing channels and key points within the portal. Our Presenting Partners will also increase their profile by aligning their brand with our esteemed industry panels.

Networking Partnerships

The Convergence Conference is an opportunity for the leaders in emerging technology to come together and network in person amongst their peers. Align your brand with one of our exclusive networking opportunities and make sure your brand is at the front of this influential group’s mind.

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×